Criminal Sunil Rathi, accused in several cases of extortion, on Monday shot dead gangster Munna Bajrangi in a Baghpat jail in Uttar Pradesh. Reports say that both the criminals indulged in a scuffle during which Sunil Rathi, took out a revolver and shot dead Munna Bajrangi. Sunil Rathi was shifted to Baghpat jail after he had raised concerns about a death threat to his life on Sunday evening.

Dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was accused in as many as 40 cases of murder and extortion, lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat jail, was shot dead on Monday by another inmate Sunil Rathi. Reports say that both the criminals Munna Bajrangi and Sunil Rathi got into a scuffle which resulted in the murder of gangster Munna Bajrangi. Equally dangerous and been a most wanted, Sunil Rathi is a mafia in the underworld world and just like Bajrangi, had political connections too.

Who is Sunil Rathi

Sunil Rathi is also another dreaded criminal who mainly operates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand. He was recently shifted from a Roorkee jail after he raised concern about a death threat to his life. Just like Bajrangi, Rathi too has political connections. His mother had previously contested elections on Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from

Chaprauli. Rathi started committing criminal activities after his father died. He was arrested last year in an extortion case and was lodged in a Roorkee jail. Following a scuffle between both the criminals, Sunil Rathi shot dead Munna Bajrangi on Monday around 6:30 am using a revolver, which reports say he had hidden it inside a gutter in the jail. Sunil Rathi was shifted to Baghpat jail from Jhansi on Sunday evening.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead in Baghpat jail

While gangster Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead in Baghpat jail premises, there are no reports on what action will be taken on Sunil Rathi, who killed Bajrangi. However, the police is interrogating Sunil Rathi.

Munna Bajrangi, who was shot dead by Sunil Rathi, was a dreaded criminal who used to closely work with criminal Gajraj Singh. Bajrangi later joined hands with Mukhtar Ansari’s Gang and turned even more dangerous. Mukhtar Ansari used to operate from Mau. Munna Bajrangi became a Samajwadi Party member and later became the MLA on SP’s ticket.

Also Read: Supreme Court to start hearing petitions for scrapping Section 377 from tomorrow

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More