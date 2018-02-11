The security forces have gunned down 4 terrorists and are carrying out the operations carefully as they do not want any collateral damage, an official said. In the operations carried out by the Indian Army to nab the suspected JeM terrorists, four terrorists have been gunned down. The Army said that there was no firing during the night and the focus continued to be the evacuation of people. This is the second day of the operations carried out by Indian Army post Sunjuwan army camp attack.

The anti-terror and search operations by the Indian Army and other security forces entered the second day after the suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists barged into the Sunjuwan army camp and opened heavy fire. Commenting on the Army operations which are currently underway in the area, IGP Jammu, SD Singh Jamwal said that Army is taking all precautions to save all the precious lives habiting in the area. The security forces have gunned down 5 terrorists and are carrying out the operations carefully as they do not want any collateral damage, he added. In the operations carried out by the Indian Army to nab the suspected JeM terrorists, four terrorists have been gunned down. However, two more security personnel including a civilian lost their lives, taking the total death toll to 6.

Reacting to the terror attack that took place at 4:55 AM on Saturday, Deputy CM of J&K Nirmal Singh said, “It’s a condemnable act. This shows the cowardice of Pakistan who can’t face India indirectly & sends its people to attack civilians here. There are family quarters around the Camp, so the Army is taking precaution in cordoning the area.” Following the terror attack, Indian Army chief, Bipin Rawat also visited the area and took a report of the situation from all the senior commanders designated there.

Just a few hours after suspected JeM militants opened fire inside the Sunjuwan Army Camp, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. Following the heavy shelling by Pakistan a local resident of Lehran, Parveen Akhtar, lost his life. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the Indian Armed forces. He said, “Operation is still underway. I think it is not right to comment on it while the operation is on. I am sure that our jawans, who are in the operation, will successfully conclude it”. Joining the chorus, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “The nation should stand united behind our security forces, they should be encouraged. Unfortunate that Congress leaders associate this kind of tragedy with politics. Strongly condemn them for doing politics over blood & sweat of our Army persons.”

