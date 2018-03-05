Indian army has knocked down the master mind of Sunjuwan attack Mufti Waqas. Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was at the top of the list, who has triggered many terrorist activities. Army has also recovered many weapons and incriminating material like IED preparations material. The Inspector general of Kashmir SP Pani has shared this massive victory news for the Indian army. The JeM terrorist was killed by 50 Rashtriya Rifles company in the Pulwama district.

SP Pani, IG Kashmir said, “Waqas, operation commander of JeM, eliminated in Awantipora. He was the mastermind behind several terrorist attacks on security forces including Sunjuwan attack. Weapons & incriminating materials like IED preparation material recovered. He is a foreign terrorist.” The JeM terrorist was killed by 50 Rashtriya Rifles company in the Pulwama district. Earlier, 4 civilians and a militant were killed on Sunday evening in Shopian district when gunmen attacked army vehicle.

Colonial Rajesh Kalia, Army’s Srinagar based spokesman told Greater Kashmir that all 5 were killed (4 civilians and a militant) after militants attacked the Mobile Vehicle Check Post of army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles at Pahnoo village this evening. “Militants travelling in a vehicle fired upon army personnel who retaliated by firing several shots, leading to a brief exchange of fire. During the exchange of fire one militant was killed instantly and later three OGWs were found dead. One rifle was also recovered. The search operation was started in the area while an alert was also sounded.” he added.

