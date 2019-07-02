The Gurdaspur MP, Sunny Deol has appointed writer Gurpreet Singh Palheri as a representative in his constituency to update him regarding the meetings and taking care in his absence.

Actor turned Member of Parliament (MP) Sunny Deol has appointed a nominee as a representative of his Gurdaspur constituency. The appointment has been made so that his representative can update him about the meetings and the latest developments in the constituency in his absence.

The move by the actor-politician has come under sharp criticism from the opposition with Congress terming it as a betrayal with the voters. Sunny Deol has appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his representative to attend meetings and follow important developments. Palheri, who is a writer and producer confirming his appointment said that his appointment is only for local issues.

It is more in the direction of being in 24-hour service of people in the constituency, said Palheri. He assured that the Gurdaspur MP will be taking care of the public issues and Deol would visit the constituency every month. Palheri further added that Sunny Deol will now come to Gurdaspur after the Parliament session gets over.

His decision of appointing a representative has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. The Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has described the move as a betrayal with the voters of Gurdaspur. Sunny Deol became MP this election after defeating Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar with a margin of over 80,000 votes. Earlier, the Gurdaspur seat had late actor-politician Vinod Khanna as a BJP MP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App