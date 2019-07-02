Newly appointed Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol has appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his personal assistant-cum-representative and the move has drawn flak from the opposition who are now accusing the actor of betraying people's mandate for appointing a representative for Parliamentary proceedings and other related works.

In an official announcement on June 26, Deol penned a letter saying he was appointing Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Surinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab as his representative to attend meetings and follow important matters concerning his constituency Gurdaspur (Punjab).

Also known as Gyani Ji, the newly appointed representative, Gurpreet Singh said he was not replacing Sunny Deol and that had joined only in the capacity of a personal assistant. Hence, he would only look after his work in the constituency and would sit in the official meetings with other leaders only in the absence of the actor.

Gurpreet claimed his association with Deol for eight years now and said he met the actor during the filming of the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana. He said that he will be taking a hiatus from films and concentrate on the problems of Gurdaspur.

Lashing out at Deol, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa called the move a betrayal with the voters of the border constituency. He questioned how an MP could appoint his representative and said voters have elected Sunny Deol and not his representative.

Sunny Deol became MP this election after defeating Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar with a margin of over 80,000 votes. Earlier, the Gurdaspur seat had late actor-politician Vinod Khanna as a BJP MP.

