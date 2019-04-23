The Border actor joined hands with Bhartiya Janta Party today and turned politician. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. Touring back, Sunny Deol's father Dharmendra had also joined BJP and soon after that, wife Hema Malini also joined the saffron party.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is topping the headlines today for the big move he has taken. The Border actor joined hands with Bhartiya Janta Party today and turned politician. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. There were reports that he had meetings with party chief Amit Shah in last week and now, he took the decision.

Popular for his patriotic roles in Indian movies, Sunny Deol has delivered many hits including ‘Border’, ‘Indian’ and ‘Gadar-Ek Prem Katha’. Showing his trust to BJP by joining hands, Sunny Deol took a life-turning decision.

After the news broke, Sunny Deol said that he doesn’t believe in talking much, he believes in working more and talking less. He was surrounded by two of the most prominent names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Sunny Deol continued to say that his father, Dharmendra Singh has worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and now, he is going to work with PM Modi. Vowing to work and take the nation forward together, Sunny Deol concluded it.

Touring back, Sunny Deol's father Dharmendra had also joined BJP and soon after that, wife Hema Malini also joined the saffron party. She will also be standing in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura constituency.

Sunny Deol is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood who has worked in many patriotic films and has inspired many fans out there. With his superb acting performances and patriotic attitude, Sunny Deol has paved his way into the hearts of people and him joining politics is a big move.

Although there have been no official announcements Sunny Deol might be contesting the polls from Punjab’s Gurdaspur seat. Before this, Bollywood actor, late Vinod Khanna has stood for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat from the BJP.

