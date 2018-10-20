Sunny Leone latest Instagram post: Bollywood star Sunny Leone once again killed many hearts on Saturday, October 20, when she uploaded a very adorable post on her official Instagram page. In the post, she wished Happy Birthday to Daniel, saying he might be a year older but he will always remain young at heart.

Sunny Leone latest Instagram post: Diva and Bollywood star Sunny Leone once again killed many hearts on Saturday, October 20, when she uploaded a very adorable post on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, the cuteness was seen with her husband Daniel Weber. The picture was captured in the most beautiful way, as it was a candid moment when the couple was seen each other and laughing out loud. Sunny was seen wearing a blue shirt with pink pants while Daniel was seen in a casual white T-shirt.

In the post, she wished Happy Birthday to Daniel, saying he might be a year older but he will always remain young at heart. The cuteness never fails to disappoint her fans and followers and despite such a heavy schedule participates well in all family occasions. She often posts pictures with her husband Daniel and her beautiful girl baby. The duo really gives massive couple goals!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpJnXDDhbOH/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=gb1vjyqdtdsh

On the work front, Sunny is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla. The cuteness is hosting the 11th season of the show along with rockstar Rannvijay Singh.

She participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan and following that made her debut in the Bollywood film with Jism 2.

