YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila has lost her ring during a public rally near Mangalagiri area of Andhra Pradesh. In a viral video which went viral on social media when YSR Congress leader YS Sharmila was shaking hands with her supporters during the rally from her vehicle when one of the supporters took away the ring from her.

YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila is an ardent supporter of her brother and has been actively campaigning for the party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Sharmila had jumped into politics in 2012 after the death of her father and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. She campaigned for her brother and party in the last assembly elections in the state. The YSR Congress Party then won 16 assembly seats and 1 Lok Sabha seat.

She has been busy campaigning for her brother for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls which are going simultaneously in the state.

Recently, Sharmila had complained to the police that people with vested interests were carrying out false propaganda on social media over linking her name to that of blockbuster Bahubali fame Prabhas. She had alleged that it was a conspiracy to defame her ahead of elections by the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

The YSR Congress leader had undertaken walkathon of around 14 districts in 2012 and another walkathon of around 3000 kms from November 6, 2017, to January 9, 2019.

Sharmila had begun her election campaign for her brother’s party on Friday after paying tribute to her father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Many other leaders are accompanying her for the campaign. During her campaign, she will interact with farmers and other people.

She had said that this time Sharmila urged people of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to give a chance to Jagan. She had promised that her brother Jaganmohan will do justice to Andhra Pradesh as he feels people are more important. Rajanna Rajyam is not far, as Rajanna’s daughter, she will not let farmers suffer and assured her full support to the farmers.

