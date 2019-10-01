Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in petitions challenging Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 to November 14. The court has given 4 weeks to Centre to file response to the batch of petitions.

Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Article 370 cases to November 14, gives 4 weeks to Centre to file response: Supreme Court on Tuesday granted four weeks time to the Centre to file its response in the batch of petitions challenging the validity of Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. The five-judge Constitution bench, which commenced the hearing from today, will hear the matter next on November 14.

The decision was pronounced after Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal sought time to file his reply to the batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. The Constitution bench of justices N V Ramana, S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant today took up the 11 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades.

The court also commenced the hearing in seven petitions filed against the lockdown prevalent in the Valley for almost two months.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi constituted the five-judge bench to commence the hearing on a batch of petitions related to the issue of Kashmir. The matter was put off by day due to the ongoing day-to-day hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case.

Former legislator of Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami had also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court questioning the validity of Article 370.

On August 5, the Centre had scrapped the controversial Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Center also announced that the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into being on October 31, 2019.

