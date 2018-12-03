The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given to PM Narendra Modi, other top politicians and bureaucrats by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given to PM Narendra Modi, other top politicians and bureaucrats by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. Zakia’s husband Ehsan Jafri was killed in a mob attack which had attacked the Gulberg Society on February 28 2002, in Ahmedabad.

Zakia had filed a plea in the Apex Court on October 5, 2017, after the Gujarat High Court upheld Narendra Modi and other top officials and politicians acquittal by the SIT. The two bench judge of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta was supposed to hear the plea on November 26, 2018, which was delayed by a week.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier upheld the acquittal of the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and several other politicians and bureaucrats by the SIT in its closure report as they could not find enough prosecutable evidence against them. Zakia in her review petition submitted in the supreme court had mentioned that although there was a large amount of documentation and contemporary evidence which would prove otherwise, the High Court refused to impede the magistrate’s verdict.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi who had appeared for the SIT against the plea said that Zakia’s plea is not defendable as it is an issue of facts and cannot prolong forever. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court about the simultaneous findings of the subordinate courts and rejected Zakia’s plea.

Zakia’s husband, former Congress MP in the Lok Sabha, Ehsan Jafri was killed in a mob attack in the Gulbarg Society, on eof the most gory episodes of mob violence in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Jafri was hacked to death by a mob with a machete when he had fired at the agitated mob outside his residence.

