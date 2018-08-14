The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition filed by 300 Army personnel seeking protection from prosecution under the Armed Force Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The top court will hear the matter on August 20, Monday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition filed by 350 Armymen seeking protection from prosecution under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The top court will hear the matter on August 20, Monday. In their petition, the Army personnel have said that protection under AFSPA can’t be diluted for country’s integrity, adding that exposing them to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will hamper the efficiency of operations against terrorists against ultras. The petition comes in the wake of FIRs filed against individual officers in disturbed areas.

Recently, the Supreme Court directed the National Investigation Agency to probe alleged extrajudicial killings by policemen and security forces while operating in Manipur in last 20 years. In late July, the top court also slammed the CBI director for the delay in filing of FIR against Manipur policemen over the extrajudicial killings matter.

In late April, the central government removed the controversial AFSPA after 27 years in Meghalaya. The central government took this decision after analysing the security situation in the state. AFSPA is an act of the Parliament that grant special powers to the Armed Forces in what each act terms disturbed areas.

However, human rights groups criticise the implementation of AFSPA, saying that security forces misuse its provisions to kill the people. Human rights group say that immunity given under the AFSPA to personnel of Armed Forces should be ended.

