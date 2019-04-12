Meenakshi Lekhi files contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi in SC: Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Meenakshi Lekhi in the apex court, said Rahul Gandhi has made a remark that the "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict while hearing certain papers in Rafale review matter.

Meenakshi Lekhi files contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi in SC: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a contempt plea filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the top court’s judgment on the admissibility of certain papers in Rafale review matter. In her plea, Meenakshi Lekhi said Rahul Gandhi had attributed his personal remarks to the apex court and tried to create prejudice. Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Meenakshi Lekhi in the top court, said Rahul Gandhi has made a remark that the “Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai” in the verdict.

During the filing of his nomination papers in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had created a political storm after he said the Supreme Court has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “committed theft” in the Rafale deal. The BJP MP had moved the apex court seeking contempt action against the Congress president for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court.

The Gandhi scion launched a scathing attack after the apex court on Wednesday rejected the Centre’s preliminary objections seeking review of its December 14 judgment. Attorney General KK Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre before the SC, argued that sensitive documents related to the Rafale deal, which were accessed by the media and petitioners, should not be considered as evidence. However, the top court made it clear that it will look at the leaked papers and review its earlier verdict (December 14 judgment) where the government was given a clean chit on the contentious Rafale deal.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Rafale deal after the Supreme Court ruling amounted to contempt of court. probably didn’t even read half a paragraph of the judgment, but here, by saying that the court has accepted corruption and that it said “Chowkidaar chor hai” amounted to contempt of court, the defence minister added.

