The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a fresh petition filed by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan seeking SIT probe against CBI officials including the investigative agency’s exiled Additional Director Rakesh Asthana, the ANI reported. On Wednesday, Bhushan reportedly claimed that CBI Director Alok Verma was removed because he was pursuing a case against Rakesh Asthana who was “foisted on CBI by PMO despite being investigated by the CBI itself in corruption cases” and because he was entertaining Rafale complaint filed by him, Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. Bhushan said that he will legally challenge the government’s order to send Verma on leave, reports said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had sent CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave following internal feuds between the two top officials. DIG MK Sinha, who was leading the probe against Rakesh Asthana, was also sent on leave.

The infighting in the CBI provided enough ammunition to the Opposition to attack the government. Demanding reinstatement of Alok Verma, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for sending the CBI director on leave illegally and unconstitutionally. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BSP chief Mayawati and DMK chief M K Stalin also jumped on the anti-BJP bandwagon.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court stayed the arrest of Rakesh Asthana till Monday and said all electronic records of the accused should be preserved including mobile phones, laptops etc. The court posted the matter for hearing on Monday (October 29) when Alok Verma has to respond to the allegations levelled by Asthana. Till then no action can be taken against him, the court said. Asthana moved a petition in Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the CBI’s FIR against him and that no coercive steps be taken against him till Tuesday.

