Bihar Encephalitis outbreak: With the rising death toll in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing to constitute a team of medical experts to ensure better treatment of children suffering from Encephalitis.

Bihar Encephalitis outbreak: The Supreme Court vacation bench has agreed to hear a writ petition on the deaths of children in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to an outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. With the death toll mounting to 156, the bench comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant will be hearing the plea on Monday i.e. June 24, 2019, following petitioner’s counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter.

The plea filed by advocate Manohar Pratap sought direction from the court to the Centre to constitute a team of medical experts for treatment of children who have been affected by AES in Bihar. The petitioner also sought the necessary medical equipment to be availed to the patients for the effective treatment of children.

The plea also stated that the deaths of children were a direct result of negligence and inaction on the part of the respective state governments of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Union of India in handling the epidemic situation which arrises every year due to the outbreak of AES.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday had visited the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur following deaths of more than 100 children due to Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in the state. The chief minister paid visit to the hospital two weeks after the outbreak of the disease which triggered outrage and protest by the relatives of patients.

Protestors chanted ‘Nitish go back slogans’ as they alleged that the government failed to handle the situation well. One of the protestors said it took two weeks for the chief minister to visit Muzaffarpur which is only 70 km away from Patna. The death toll on Tuesday reached 108.

