CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury has been permitted by the Supreme Court to visit Jammu and Kashmir following his petition against Centre in the wake of the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party leader Yousuf Tarigami. The court told Yechury to visit the state only to meet his colleague and not for any political purpose.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said Yechury was permitted because he was the general secretary of the party, however, he shouldn’t go there for any other purpose.

The top court was hearing a clutch of petitions that questioned the validity of Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Yechury is so far the first from the opposition who will be visiting the state. Several attempts have been made by Congress and others but they were sent back from the airport. Last week former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his delegation had attempted to visit the state but weren’t allowed to cross the airport as state officials cited a notification issued a day ahead that barred entry of political leaders in the state.

There have been differing opinions on the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status including a divided opinion within parties such as Congress. Though majority pf Congressmen have slammed the government for subverting state’s special status, there are several leaders who have supported the Centre’s move.

Rahul Gandhi has been staunchly opposing BJP’s move on Kashmir, however, on Monday he backed the government against Pakistan calling Article 370 an internal matter and asking Pakistan as well as other countries to stay out of it.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala supporting Rahul’s statement told Pakistan to not misread former Congress president’s stance over the issue. He referred to reports allegedly moved by Pakistan in United Nations on Jammu and Kashmir that mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s name.

Surjewala added the report mischievously dragged Rahul’s name to justify the pack of lies and deliberate misinformation disseminated by Pakistan. He maintained that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were and shall always remain an integral part of India and that nothing could change the irrevocable truth, not even Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the top court has issued a notice to the Centre over a petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin asking it how it plans to relax internet and communication restrictions. It has given the Centre 7 days to prepare a detailed response.

