Supreme Court cancels Amrapali registration: A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit was hearing the cases filed by Noida and Greater Noida homebuyers against the real estate major.

Supreme Court cancels Amrapali registration: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the registration of real estate major Amrapali Group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) and the lease of its properties granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit also appointed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete all the pending projects of the group.

The Supreme Court had reserved the verdict in the matter on May 10 after Noida and Greater Noida authorities said they don’t have the resources and required expertise to construct the stalled housing projects of the beleaguered group.

To recover the homebuyer’s Money, that was reportedly diverted in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, the SC appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as the court receiver to enter into any tri-party agreement. The court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the alleged money laundering by Amrapali CMD Anil Sharma and other directors of the group.

The top court criticised the Noida and Greater Noida authorities for colluding with the realty group. It said the Noida and Greater Noida authorities allowed diversion of the home buyers’ money and not acted as per the law.

