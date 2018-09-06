The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a forensic audit of all 46 companies of Amrapali group and assets of their directors within two months. The Supreme Court's ruling comes a month after it came down heavily on the real estate giant for alleged diversion of funds.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a forensic audit of all 46 companies of Amrapali group and assets of their directors within two months. The Supreme Court made this decision to investigate where the homebuyers’ money has been diverted. The Supreme Court’s ruling comes a month after it came down heavily on the real estate giant for alleged diversion of funds. During the matter’s hearing, Bank of Baroda has alleged that Amrapali Group diverted Rs 2,156 crore with some amount transferred to companies owned by family members of the group chairman.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea of over 100 homebuyers seeking a stay on the September 2017 National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Allahabad Bench admission of a plea for Amrapali’s insolvency filed by Bank of Baroda.

