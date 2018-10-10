Amrapali real estate firm further landed into trouble on Tuesday, October 9, after the Supreme Court ordered sealing of 9 of its properties where account books of it 46 group firms have been kept. A bench headed by Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit ruled out the sealing order of the Amrapali properties in Greater Noida, Noida, Rajgir, and in Bihar's Buxar.

The order comes after 3 directors the real estate group, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar were arrested on Monday

The order comes after 3 directors the real estate firm, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar were arrested on Monday after they failed to hand over all the essential documents related to the firms to forensic auditors. They failed to comply with the guidelines twice, on September 12 and 26.

However, the top court clarified that it was “not arresting them” and their presence into police custody is only until the documents are seized and handed over.

The top court further added that only court-appointed forensic auditors and their authorised representatives will be allowed to enter those seal 9 properties.

