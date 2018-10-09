The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up real estate major Amrapali group for not furnishing documents related to its accounts to the forensic auditors. The apex court asked the group to stop playing hide and seek with them and sent Group Directors, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar, to police custody.

The apex court asked the group to stop playing hide and seek with them and sent Group Directors, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar, to police custody.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up real estate major Amrapali group for not furnishing documents related to its accounts to the forensic auditors. The apex court asked the group to stop playing hide and seek with them and sent group directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar to police custody.

The court further observed that the directors will remain in police custody till all the documents related to its accounts of all companies are handed over to forensic auditors for scrutiny.

The case is related to refund sought by home buyers from Amrapali which is facing insolvency proceedings. Home buyers have accused the real estate firm of fraud and inordinate delays in giving possession of homes.

SC sends three Amrapali real estate Group Directors- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shov Priya and Ajay Kumar – in police custody for not handing over all the documents with respect to its account related to forensics audits. https://t.co/iHPviiyxsk — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More