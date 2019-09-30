Supreme Court has put off Kashmir Article 370 hearing by a day citing Ayodhya deadline. The court has asserted that the decision into the matter has to be pronounced before or on November 17, which is before CJI Ranjan Gogoi retires from his office.

Supreme Court puts off Kashmir Article 370 hearing by a day citing Ayodhya deadline: Amid the ongoing government-imposed clampdown in the Valley, several petitions, denouncing Centre’s unilateral decision to invalidate special status of Jammu and Kashmir, are yet to be taken up by the Supreme Court. Apart from scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, a law to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories was also passed in the parliament.

Following the orders, several activists came forward to oppose the central government’s decision claiming the orders were forced on the people of Valley without consulting the people of the Valley. Since August 5, many mainstream political leaders have also been detained under the Public Security Act. Detained politician Shah Faesal and Shehla Rashid Shora have filed a separate petition opposing the Centre’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday referred the pleas contending Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution and restrictions on media in Valley to its Constitution bench. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi noted that bench did not have the time to take up the petitions as it has to proceed with the daily hearings in Ayodhya land dispute case.

Various petitions in Suprmee Court challenging lockdown, communications blackout and detentions will now be heard by the Constitution Bench which is slated to hear the challenge to Article 370. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 30, 2019

The court has announced that a five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana would hear the Kashmir-related petitions from October 1. Meanwhile, the court also denied Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko’s habeas corpus plea on the detention of Farooq Abdullah. Abdullah has been under house arrest since August 4. The court asked Vaiko to appear before an appropriate court with his petition.

Earlier on September 18, the apex court seta a deadline of October 18 to complete its hearing in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The court has asserted that the decision into the matter has to be pronounced before or on November 17 as CJI Gogoi will retire on that day. If the judgement in the matter won’t be given before his retirement, the hearings in the Ayodhya case will begin from scratch again.

