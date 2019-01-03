Supreme Court on Thursday asked senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel to face trial over his 2017 Rajya Sabha election victory. Ahmed Patel had challenged October 2018 Gujarat High Court order which ordered a trial in 2017 Rajya Sabha election in the Supreme Court, however, the apex court refused to interfere in the matter.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel will have to face trial with respect to his election to the Rajya Sabha in 2017. The Supreme Court on Thursday asked senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel to face trial in the Gujarat High Court in relation to his election to the Rajya Sabha. The senior Congress leader has been challenged by BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput. Ahmed Patel had won 2017 Rajya Sabha election following a lot of drama. It was a high stake election in 2017 when votes of two rebel MLAs were termed as invalid by the election commission.

Taking the matter into the court, BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput said that had those two votes of the rebel MLAs were counted, Ahmed Patel would not have won the election. The Gujarat High Court in its October 2018 judgement said that Ahmed Patel will have to face the trial in the case, however, the senior Congress leader later challenged Gujarat High Court in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere in Gujarat High Court’s decision and said that the trial will have to take place. The Supreme Court bench comprised of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul. So far there is no reaction from Ahmed Patel on the matter.

