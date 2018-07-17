The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 17, asked the Parliament to create a new penal provision in order to tackle mob lynching cases, saying that mobocracy can’t take over and it is government's responsibility to maintain law and order. The direction comes after the top court in June said that states are obliged to prevent cases of mob lynching and nobody is allowed to tackle law into their own hands.

In the wake of perennial cases of mob lynching across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 17, affirmed that nobody can take the law into their own hands and no one can become the law unto themselves. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India CJI Dipak and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud represented a slew of directions to tackle mob lynching cases, it asked Parliament to create a new penal provision to deal with cases of lynching all over the country.

In June, while hearing a contempt petition filed by activist Tehseen Poonawalla, CJI Misra had pointed out that states are obliged to prevent cases of mob lynching and a repeated remark. which said, “Whether there is a law or not [against lynchings]. Nobody should be allowed to take the law into their hands.”

