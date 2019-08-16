Supreme Court asks Ram Lalla Virajman advocate to bring proof to show Babri Masjid was built on the remains of Hindu temple: The Supreme Court has asked Ram Lalla Virajman advocate to bring proof to show Babri Masjid was built on the remains of Hindu temple, a report in the Hindu said on Friday.

Supreme Court asks Ram Lalla Virajman advocate to bring proof to show Babri Masjid was built on the remains of Hindu temple: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Ayodhya deity, Ram Lalla Virajman to provide proof to their claim that Babri Masjid was built on the remains of an ancient temple, a report in the Hindu said. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the Ayodhya case on the seventh day of the hearing of the case.

The report quoting Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman, to prove that the alleged ruins were religious in nature. Justice SA Bobde also asked the Ram Lalla to strengthen their claim that the Babri Masjid was built on a temple that too of Lord Ram.

#RamMandir – #BabriMasjid:

CS Vaidyanathan refers to the conclusion in the ASI report which said that the remains excavated were from a large structure with a lot of pillars and columns which date back to the 2nd century BC and this structure was open to public#Ayodhya — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 16, 2019

In his defence, Vaidyanathan alluded to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation report that asserted the structure found beneath the Babri MAsjid was dated back to second century BC. Contradicting to the fact that the mosque was built on vacant or agricultural land, Vaidyanathan noted that it was made on a structure which was already there in ruins or demolished. He added that the structure had a massive circumference, a large number of pillars with sculptures and plastered walls.

Justice DY Chandrachud noted that over millennia the civilisations have always habited close to flow of rivers. He said that since ages we have had civilisations coming and settling near the source of water and rebuilding.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App