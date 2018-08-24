After Kerala government blamed Tamil Nadu for unprecedented floods in the state, the Supreme Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu to keep Mullaperiyar dam water level at 139 ft till August 31. In response to a petition that wanted a reduction of water level at Mullaperiyar dam, Kerala yesterday blamed that Tamil Nadu is responsible for unprecedented floods in the state.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu to keep the water level of Mullaperiyar dam 2 or 3 feet below the permissible water level till August 31. At present, the water level is 139.998 feet. It comes a day after Kerala blamed Tamil Nadu for the unprecedented floods in the state. It further claimed the sudden water release from Mullaperiyar dam by Tamil Nadu led to the floods in the state, adding that Tamil Nadu had ignored the state’s request to maintain the water flow of the dam.

The Tamil Nadu government rubbished Kerala’s allegations and told the court that the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s claim doesn’t match ground reality. Tamil Nadu further made it clear that water from Mullaperiyar was released on August 16, whereas floods in Kerala started 10 days ago.

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court further said that it won’t treat this matter as a dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu but is more concerned about human life in the wake of the disaster.

It comes amid controversy over the acceptance of financial aid offered by various countries for Kerala flood victims. In a fresh turn of events, earlier today, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India told a newspaper that no official announcement has been made by the UAE over the amount of financial aid for Kerala flood victims.

Earlier, various media reports claimed that UAE has offered Rs 700 crore to Kerala for rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims. Over 350 people have been killed in the state due to the floods. Kerala says it has suffered losses of over Rs 20,000 crore since August 8. The CPM government in the state has claimed the BJP-led Central government has not paid adequate attention to Kerala.

