Supreme Court on Babri Masjid demolition case trial, judge SK Yadav: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from today.

The apex court has also extended the term of special judge S K Yadav who is retiring on September 30, 2019. Trial court CBI judge, S K Yadav in Lucknow is hearing the case. He had earlier written to SC stating he will take more time to complete the trial in the Babri Masjid case involving the BJP leaders.

The top court also refused to entertain a PIL seeking strict action against political parties if their spokespersons and representatives deliver speeches and make remarks in media on religion and caste lines.

The SC has said that it will hear the case in an open court on August 2, 2019. This was after the three-member mediation panel in the Ayodhya land title dispute case submitted its status report before the Supreme Court. The case was scheduled to begin from July 25th on a day-to-day basis. The court will pass further orders on the next date of hearing (August 2) while the mediation process will continue till July 31.

