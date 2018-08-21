Supreme Court on Tuesday stated that the option of NOTA cannot be made applicable during Rajya Sabha elections. The following ruling was given by a three-bench judge being headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

The Supreme Court further questioned the notification by the poll panel of allowing the use of NOTA. The court added that the option of NOTA was created so that an individual can exercise it during direct polls.

