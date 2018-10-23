SC verdict on firecracker sale: The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed partial ban on sell of firecrackers in the country. The SC verdict has come as a breather for the firecracker manufacturers and sellers. While imposing partial ban on sale of firecrackers, the apex court said only licensed traders are authorised to sell the products. To curb air pollution ahead of Diwali on November 7, the Supreme Court allowed the sale of green crackers and asked the Centre to suggest measures to be taken to curb the pollution and the effect of firecrackers on the public at large.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed partial ban on sell of firecrackers in the country. The SC verdict has come as a breather for the firecracker manufacturers and sellers. While imposing partial ban on sale of firecrackers, the apex court said only licensed traders are authorised to sell the products. To curb air pollution ahead of Diwali on November 7, the Supreme Court allowed the sale of green crackers and asked the Centre to suggest measures to be taken to curb the pollution and the effect of firecrackers on the public at large.

A 2-judge bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan delivered the verdict on Tuesday. The Supreme Court had reserved the decision on August 28 after hearing petitions from firecrackers manufacturers and the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Traders had sought permission to sell crackers for at least a day or two before Diwali on October 19, 2017, after the top court temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali on October 9, 2017, and later refused to relax its order while dismissing a plea by them.

The Supreme Court bench pronounced the verdict after taking cognizance of the air quality, peoples health and the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers. The apex bench had earlier said that the verdict will be to maintain a balance between both the segments as Right to Life applies to both.

Manufacturers had earlier urged the court that the use of firecrackers should not be completely banned and the court should pay attention to their issues.

According to reports, India has the world’s 14 most polluted cities and the poor air quality has caused over one million premature deaths every year. A spike in PM 2.5 levels in the air causes severe health problem as the particulate matter remains in people’s lungs.

