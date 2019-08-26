Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's plea against Delhi High Court order denying him anticipatory bail has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. The court said he was already in CBI remand and hence, his petition stood invalid.

In another setback to former Finance Minister, the Supreme Court has rejected his anticipatory bail plea against Delhi High Court order that denied him pre-arrest bail in the INX-media case.

The court said Chidambaram was already in CBI custody, hence his bail plea did not stand valid and asked him to move regular bail appeal before an appropriate court. The top court called former union minister’s petition infructuous.

Prior to this, his plea regarding protection from CBI arrest was not listed before the Supreme Court despite the court’s order. In the Supreme Court, Sibal said documents presented as evidence against Chidamabaram had not been shown to him even once. He questioned CBI saying why it passed the documents in a sealed envelope to Delhi High Court judge and further asked why despite 26 hours of examination no document was shown to Chidamabaram as well.

Responding to Sibal over document testimony gathered against Chidambaram, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Enforcement Directorate did not leak the affidavit and it was disclosed after it was shown to Chidambaram’s lawyers.

Sibal had earlier said why he couldn’t be entitled to see the documents when the same were presented to the court and claimed that the ED had leaked the documents to the media.

Meanwhile, the CBI is expected to seek extension of custodial interrogation and reportedly three-day remand is what the investigation agency is looking forward to.

Chidambaram was arrested by CBI last week soon after he took a press conference at Congress headquarters where he said he wasn’t evading arrest and was preparing documents to solidify his case.

