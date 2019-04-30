Supreme Court tells Centre to respond in 4 days on Rafale case, refuses to give 4 weeks: The petition seeking review of the December ruling of the top cour was filled by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha member of Aam Admi Party had also submitted a petition in the case.

Supreme Court tells Centre to respond in 4 days on Rafale case, refuses to give 4 weeks: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the BJP-led Central government to submit reply within four days to the petitions seeking review of last year apex court’s clean chit on the controversial Rafale jet deal. A three-member bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kaul and KM Joseph directed the Centre to file a response by May 4, next month after it sought four weeks of time.

The apex court while rejecting the centre’s argument that the classified documents published by the media on the Rafale deal cannot be treated as evidence. It added that that the top court would go ahead with the hearing of review petitions. The Supreme Court has set next hearing in the case on May 6.

The apex court’s decision to not give four weeks of time is seen as a major setback for the ruling BJP which is seeking re-election in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The petition seeking review of the December ruling of the top cour was filled by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha member of Aam Admi Party had also submitted a petition in the case.

Meanwhile, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced procurement of 36 multi-role combat aircraft called Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation during his visit to Paris in April 2015.

After the deal, the Congress levelled charges of corruption against PM Modi, saying that government wanted to benefit businessman Anil Ambani. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also said that the prime minister held parallel negotiations with the Dassault and the French government.

Almost at every political gathering, Gandhi took jibes at PM Modi over the controversial deal, saying Chowkidar Chor Hai. In February this year, the leading newspaper of the country said that PM Modi government’s decision to buy 36 Rafale jets from France was inferior to the deal proposed by the Congress-led UPA government.

