Supreme Court: The top court is all set to hear the plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order denying anticipatory bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Chidambaram was sent to the CBI custody for four days till August 26 last week.

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court’s order that denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi will also hear a fresh plea filed against the arrest warrant and the trial court’s order remanding him to CBI custody for five days till Monday.

The Congress leader got some relief on last Friday when the Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest in the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. His appeals were not heard on July 20 and 21 to which Chidambaram called a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. In 2017, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case against him.

On May 15, 2016, the CBI registered an FIR after allegedly after finding irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances to the INX Media. The group is accused of receiving foreign funding during the tenure of Chidambaram as the Union finance minister during the UPA government.

The CBI officials arrested Chidambaram from his Delhi’s Jor Bagh residence on Wednesday (August 21). The investigators had to scale the walls and roof of his house after it was locked inside. The CBI had earlier raided Chidambaram’s residence who was not home.

The officials later again arrived and pasted a two-hour deadline on the wall of his house asking him to appear before the CBI. It was followed by a hurriedly-addressed presser at the Congress headquarters by the former finance minister. He denied all the allegations against him in the case.

Congress strongly opposed the arrest of party leader, saying it was done at the behest of BJP. Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Chidambaram’s arrest was a broad daylight murder of democracy.

