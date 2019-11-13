Supreme Court on RTI, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, CJI office falls under RTI ambit, Delhi High Court verdict on RTI, social media reacts on RTI Act. Check out the Tweets in this article given below.

Supreme Court on RTI, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, CJI office falls under RTI ambit: Opinions poured in on social media after the Supreme Court ruled that judges can’t be above the law in a constitutional democracy. The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) is a public authority under the purview of the transparency law, Right to Information Act (RTI). Upholding the Delhi High Court judgment which ruled that office of Chief Justice comes under the purview of RTI CJI Gogoi said Transparency doesn’t undermine judicial independence. At the same time, Gogoi said RTI won’t hit independence and it shouldn’t be used as a tool for surveillance purposes and there has to be a balance.

Reports said RTI activist Subhash Chandra Aggarwal had filed a plea in the apex court seeking information on judges’ assets in November 2007, but the SC refused to divulge any details. A disappointed Aggarwal then knocked on the door of the Central Information Commission (CIC) seeking information. It was the CIC that asked the top court to disclose information on judges’ assets on the basis that the CJI office comes under the purview of the RTI Act. In January 2009, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court against the CIC order but terming the CJI’s office a public authority, the high court said that it should come under the purview of the RTI Act.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI Ranjan Gogoi pronounced its order after listening to a petition filed against the January 2010 judgment of the Delhi High Court. The other judges were Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta, and Sanjiv Khanna. The SC bench had reserved the order on April 4, 2019.

Also Read: Karnataka disqualified MLAs case: Supreme Court upholds disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs but allows them to contest December bypolls

Supreme Court holds that office of Chief Justice of India is public authority under the purview of the transparency law, Right to Information Act (RTI). pic.twitter.com/97pyExixuQ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

Here are what social media users have to say:

CJI, J. Sanjeev Khanna and Deepak Gupta declares CJI Office as a public authority under RTI. Upholds Delhi HC verdict of 2010. Says Transparency and accountability go hand-in-hand. CJI office comes under RTI regime @the_hindu @abaruah64 — Krishnadas Rajagopal (@kdrajagopal) November 13, 2019

The Supreme Court’s decision to include the Chief Justice of India under the purview of Right to Information is a big win for transparency & accountability in the judiciary. Re-upping my May 2005 speech in Lok Sabha during the passage of the #RTI Billhttps://t.co/YNb4JNHyuP — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) November 13, 2019

Transparency and accountability go hand in hand. Office of #CJI to come under #RTI. #SupremeCourt — Sanjeev Singh (@sanjeevrsingh) November 13, 2019

India need more Bold and Courageous Judge like #CJIRanjanGogoi to deliver fast on contentious and important landmark issues….some more to come before he retires… Proud of #CJIRanjanGogoi 👍👍👍 https://t.co/dPKDkDeGYf — Oxomiya Jiyori🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) November 13, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App