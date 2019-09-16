Supreme Court on Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami: The apex court also sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who was detained under the Public Safety Act at his Srinagar residence since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Supreme Court on Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, while hearing petitions against the media and communication restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, said in the Supreme Court on Monday that he may visit Jammu and Kashmir if the need arises. The CJI asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to restore normalcy in the valley but not to forget the national safety and security at the same time. Fixing the matter to September 30 for further hearing, the apex court asked Union Of India and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file an affidavit in the case.

The apex court also sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who was detained under the Public Safety Act at his Srinagar residence since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Tamil Nadu politician and MDMK chief Vaiko’s had filed a habeas corpus petition for Farooq Abdullah. The SC bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer fixed the matter for hearing on September 30, 2019. The PSA allows the government to detain Abdullah for up to 2 years without a trial

Supreme Court allowed senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM, Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit four districts including Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu. But CJI Ranjan Gogoi also made it clear that Ghulam Nabi Azad will not make any speeches or hold any public rally in Kashmir as per his own submissions. Azad, who had sought permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in the valley but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, had sought permission to visit his family members there.

The CJI also sought a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on whether the High Court is accessible for litigants, reports said.

On being questioned about the state of medical facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that more than 5.5 lakh people have attended OPDs across Jammu and Kashmir for their medical treatment. Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin had alleged that Kashmiris were not getting proper medical facilities

Apart from that, the top court also allowed ailing CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami to return to Kashmir.

