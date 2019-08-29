Supreme Court collegium clears four names for new judges: The Supreme Court Collegium has finalised four names to be inducted as judges to the top court, reports said on Thursday.

Supreme Court collegium clears four names for new judges: The Supreme Court is likely to get four new judges, a report in The Indian Express said. The appointment will be reportedly made soon after the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi would clear the elevation of Justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy.

Over 60,000 cases are pending in the apex court due to the scarcity of judges. Earlier in August, a bill, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, was passed in the Parliament to increase the number of judges in the top court from 30 to 33.

The bill was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after CJI Ranjan Gogoi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the number of judges in the top court. The CJI had noted that several important cases were not taken by the court as the paucity of judges did not allow to form appropriate Constitution Bench in the court. It was in 2009 when the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 was last amended, taking judges strength in the court from 25 to 30.

Initially, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 provided for a maxim of 10 judges which later increased to 13 in 1960 and then to 17 in 1977.

Most of the cases pending in the court, which makes around 30% of the total, have been pending for the past five years. The efficiency of the court has always been in reports following its slower procedures.

Now, the four names suggested by the collegium requires the government’s nod too. Recently, the court’s recommendation for the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi of the Gujarat High Court as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court had been denied by the Centre. However, the collegium had requested the Centre to reconsider its decision.

