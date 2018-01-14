On Saturday, the lawyers' body expressed serious concern over the differences arising between the Chief Justice of Indian Dipak Misra and four top judges of the Supreme Court. The BCI president Manan Mishra said that it was unfortunate that the four judges held a press conference, sending out a message that all was not well with the Supreme Court.

Two days after four senior-most Supreme Court judges held a press conference saying that the administration of the Supreme Court was not in order, a seven-member Bar Council delegation led by its Chairman Manan Mishra on Sunday arrived at Justice J Chelameswar’s residence in New Delhi to discuss the crisis within the judiciary. According to PTI, the delegation, that has already met some judges of the apex court, will meet the remaining judges including Dipak Misra during the course of the day.

“The council is of the unanimous view that it is an internal matter of the Supreme Court. The Council has hope and trust that the judges of the Supreme Court would realise the seriousness of the issue and in future, they may avoid any such situation which the politicians or political parties could take undue advantage and or which could cause harm to our judiciary,” the BCI said in a statement on Saturday.

The council also requested political parties and politicians not to make an issue as it could harm the judiciary. On Saturday, the lawyers’ body expressed serious concern over the differences arising between the Chief Justice of Indian Dipak Misra and four top judges of the Supreme Court. The BCI president Manan Mishra said that it was unfortunate that the four judges held a press conference, sending out a message that all was not well with the Supreme Court. He said the matter should have been solved internally.

On January 12, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph took on the CJI Dipak Misra, saying the Supreme Court was not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the past few months. They said they tried to persuade CJI that certain things aren’t in order, but they failed.

“For the survival of a democracy, it is said… the hallmark of a democracy is independent and impartial judges. Since all our efforts failed… Even this morning, on a particular issue, we, four of us, went and met the Chief Justice with a specific request. Unfortunately, we could not convince him. Therefore, we were left with no choice but to communicate with the nation to please take care of the institution and the nation,” the four judges said.