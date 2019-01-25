Supreme Court declines to stay 10 per cent EWS quota: The apex court order came at a time when the Narendra Modi-led NDA government plans to fill all central government posts after factoring in the recently approved 10 per cent reservation for the poor.

Supreme Court declines to stay 10 per cent EWS quota: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay 10 per cent quota meant for the economically weaker sections (EWS) section of the society. In this regard, the top court issued a notice to the Centre on Friday, reports said. The apex court order came at a time when the Narendra Modi-led NDA government plans to fill all central government posts after factoring in the recently approved 10 per cent reservation for the poor from February 1, 2019.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among general categories on January 7, 2019. In its order, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had said that detailed instructions regarding the procedure for the implementation of the EWS quota will be issued separately, later.

Several PILs were filed in the Supreme court against the 10 per cent EWS quota. The MK Stalin-led DMK on Friday (January 18, 2019) also challenged the validity of the 124th Constitutional Amendment granting 10% quota to the economically weak in the general category stating that it breached the 50% ceiling placed by the Supreme Court. In his petition, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi had mentioned that quota should be based on social backwardness and not economic status.

