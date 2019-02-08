Supreme Court declines to stay implementation of Constitutional Amendment Bill on 10% quota for upper caste poor: Tehseen Poonawala had filed a plea challenging the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019. In his plea, Poonawala said the Constitutional amendment violates the law laid down by the Supreme Court's 1992 ruling in Indira Sawhney case.

Supreme Court declines to stay implementation of Constitution Amendment Bill on 10% quota for upper caste poor: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay implementation of the Constitution Amendment Bill that gives 10% reservation in jobs and education for economically weaker section of the general category. CJI Ranjan Gogoi tagged the plea filed by Tehseen Poonawala challenging the amendment along with similar pending petitions. Challenging the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019, Poonawala had said the Constitutional amendment violates the law laid down by the Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling in Indira Sawhney case.

The apex court issued a notice to the Centre on the fresh plea challenging the constitutional amendment. Earlier, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre on pleas challenging the constitutional amendment that gives 10% reservation for the upper caste poor. The top court had given four-week time to the Centre to file its response on this matter.

On January 9, 2019, the Rajya Sabha had approved the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill, which provides for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category, with 165 votes in favour and seven against. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill a day earlier with 323 votes in favour and 3 against.

The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among general categories on January 7, 2019, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

While opposition parties including the Congress raised questions over the government’s motive behind the legislation just four months before the general elections, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the move by using the cricketing analogy. He said ‘sixes are hit only in the slog overs’ and declared that more such “sixers” are in the pipeline.

