The Supreme Court has refused an urgent hearing to a petition by a CBI officer who was the head of the CBI team investigating CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The CBI officer, Manish Kumar Sinha, had approached the apex court against his transfer to Nagpur and sought a SIT probe in Rakesh Asthana case. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the matter. Nothing shocks us, said the CJI after being told by the officer that he wants to bring shocking documents related to exiled CBI chief Alok Verma before the court.

In his petition, CBI officer has claimed that he was transferred to Nagpur to derail probe against Nirav Modi in the PNB scam. The officer wanted the Supreme Court to hear his plea along with a petition by CBI Director Alok Verma challenging the government’s decision of divesting him of powers. He was asked to go on leave. Meanwhile, the top court also declined an urgent hearing to a mentioning by IPS officer Ashwini Kumar Gupta challenging his repatriation to Intelligence Bureau.

Gupta termed his repatriation as motivated and malafide, saying that he was repatriated to IB cadre as he was investigating the case against CBI No.2 Rakesh Asthana.

The top two officers of country’s premier investigative agency – No. 1 Alok Verma and No. 2 Rakesh Asthana – have been at loggerheads over various issues. Both officers have accused each other of blocking investigation of several important issues. Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, was close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, exiled CBI Director Alok Verma has sought more time to file a reply on CVC report submitted in the Supreme Court. The reply by Alok Verma which was to be filed at 1:00 pm today will now be filed around 4:00 pm.

