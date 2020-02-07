The Supreme Court on Friday postponed hearing plea on the removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters and reopening of the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, citing the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

In view to the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2020, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing plea against the CAA protesters sitting at the Shaheen Bagh. The bench comprised justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. The petition has been filed by a Delhi BJP MLA seeking removal of the protesters and reopening of the road between Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj, which has been closed for over 50 days. The apex court will now hear the plea on February 10, said reports.

Advocate Shashank Deo today asked the court to pass appropriate directions to the authorities as commuters and locals have been facing problems due to the people sitting on road at Shaheen Bagh, to which, the Supreme Court judges said they understand that there is a problem but they don’t want anything to influence the forthcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Justice SK Kaul humorously said the cat is out of the bag, that is why the case has been adjourned. To resolve the matter, the court needs time and will take up on Monday, said the bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

The 70-member Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 8, 2020.

The Supreme Court also asked petitioner advocates to be prepared for argument on why the matter should not be sent back to the Delhi High Court.

Earlier, the anti-CAA protesters demanded more security at the protest site in wake of 3 firing incidents. Off 3, 2 firing incidents happened near the Jamia Millia Islamia University and 1 took place at the Shaheen Bagh area. To avoid any such incidents in future, the protesters requested the court to order to beef up the security.

