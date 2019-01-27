Last hearing was on January 10 but that too was adjourned because of Justice UU Lalit's withdrawal from the bench. The matter won't be taken ahead till further notice. A five-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer, D Y Chandrachud and S.A. Bobde, was to hear the matter this Monday. The last hearing on the Ram Janam Bhoomi dispute took place on January 10.

The hearing for Ayodhya dispute has been further delayed by the apex court due to non-availability of Justice S.A. Bobde. It was to take place at Court number 3 on Monday i.e. January 29 but due to Justice Bobde’s unavailability, the hearing stands cancelled for the time being. A five-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer, D Y Chandrachud and S.A. Bobde, was to hear the matter this Monday. The last hearing on the Ram Janam Bhoomi dispute took place on January 10.

January 10 hearing was adjourned after Justice UU Lalit excused himself from the case since he had appeared as a lawyer in an Ayodhya-related matter in the past. This move by Justice Lalit was made after senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing one of the parties in appeal, accused that the judge had appeared as a counsel for BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid was demolished, in a contempt matter related to the demolition in 1997.

In 2010, the apex court was to hear appeals challenging the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court that had asked for a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh and Ramlalla Virajman. The decision on the title suit has come in the wake of demands to speed up the plan to build a Ram temple at the site where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu right-wing activists in 1992.

