Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in a case filed against him in 2019 for allegedly issuing threats to a builder under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna asked the trial court to specify charges in the case and Dawood’s nephew was allowed to reapply for bail. The appeal against the Bombay High Court’s December 2021 ruling rejecting Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Kaskar’s bail application was dismissed by the bench.

In its order, the Supreme Court stated, “At this time, we find no basis to release the applicant on bond. The inquiry is finished, and the charge sheet has been submitted. Within six months of today, we direct the court to file charges against the accused. Then he will be able to apply for bail before this court. SLP has been terminated.”

Kaskar was apprehended in July of this year. The police submitted their charge sheet under MCOCA on October 10, 2019.

According to the case, the builder, who also ran an electronic goods import business, claimed that his business partner owed him Rs 15 lakh and that in June 2019, he received an international call from wanted gangster Chhota Shakeel via wanted accused and gang member Fahim Machmach advising him not to demand payment.

Kaskar’s plea was denied by the High Court, which stated that no bail should be granted because the case record shows Kaskar’s involvement in the crime.

Shakeel, Kaskar, and others were charged after the builder filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station.

In his ruling denying bail, the special MCOCA court found adequate evidence to infer Kaskar’s involvement in the IPC offense of extortion and that “the authorities were warranted in activating provisions of MCOCA” against him.