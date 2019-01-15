Rath yatra row: The Supreme Court has refused to give permission for the BJP's rath yatra in West Bengal, leaving the decision to Mamata Banerjee government. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the West Bengal government can take the decision on BJP's rath yatra keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression.

Rath yatra row: The Supreme Court has refused to give permission for the BJP’s rath yatra in West Bengal, leaving the decision to Mamata Banerjee government. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the West Bengal government can take the decision on BJP’s rath yatra keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression. The Supreme Court, however, allowed the BJP’s West Bengal unit to conduct meeting and rallies across the state. The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal by West Bengal BJP against Calcutta High Court restraining the party from conducting the rath yatra.

SC refused to give a go ahead for the BJP's Yatra in West Bengal. The Apex Court, however, said that the BJP state unit can conduct meetings and rallies. SC said, if BJP comes out with a revised plan of fresh Yatra, that may be considered afresh later. pic.twitter.com/TbvYiRQply — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019

The apex court further directed the BJP to seek fresh approval from authority for its Bengal rath yatra. The Supreme Court ruled that the West Bengal government apprehensions on BJP’s rath yatra were not unfounded. The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads over the issue of rath yatra after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee barred the saffron party from holding rath yatra in West Bengal.

