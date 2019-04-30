Supreme Court directs Amrapali Group to reply it by Wednesday on transaction with Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The Chennai Super Kings captain had approached the Supreme Court in March seeking a direction to the Amrapali Group to pay him Rs 40 crore for endorsing the real estate company as its brand ambassador. Dhoni had endorsed the Amrapali group from 2009 to 2016.

Supreme Court directs Amrapali Group to reply it by Wednesday on transaction with Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Amrapali Group, to appraise it by Wednesday with respect to all its transaction with former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who had worked as a brand ambassador for it between during 2009-2016. The SC direction came after MS Dhoni moved the apex court seeking possession of his penthouse in an Amprapali project he had booked in Amrapali Safari in Ranchi. Apart from that, the Chennai Super Kings captain had approached the Supreme Court in March seeking a direction to the Amrapali Group to pay him Rs 40 crore for endorsing the real estate company as its brand ambassador.

In April 2016, Dhoni had stepped down as the brand ambassador of Amrapali Group after several people tagged Dhoni on Twitter with #AmrapaliMisuseDhoni as a mark of protest against the Amrapali management’s apathy to home buyers. The home buyers alleged that the real estate major neither agreed to hand over them their promised houses nor to return the cash it had taken several as advance years ago as.

They claimed the real estate firm failed to hand over them their houses on the scheduled date as civil and electrical work at the first phase of project Sapphire at Noida Sector 45 was not completed though 800 families had already moved in.

However, reports said Sakshi Dhoni was still a director at Amrapali Mahi Developers Private Limited though Dhoni had resigned as the brand ambassador of the realty firm. Amrapali Group came forward and claimed they had informed the registrar of the company that they were winding up the business and Sakshi Dhoni had nothing to do with real estate business as she was no longer director of the company.

