SC directs Assam govt to publish its NRC list by July 31: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Assam government to publish the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list prepared by it by July 31, 2019, reports said. Expressing its inability to extend the July 31 deadline for publication of the NRC, the apex court said that it can’t grant more time to the state government as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held within next 3-4 months.

The top court set aside the state government’s plea to extend the deadline to September 2019 and said the process of general elections may continue simultaneously with the NRC exercise in Assam. On December 12, 2019, the top court had extended the deadline for filing the claims and objections for inclusion in the NRC in Assam.

Instead, the SC ordered Assam chief secretary, state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, and the Election Commission to hold a meeting within a week to provide enough officials to conduct the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the NRC exercise simultaneously.

Earlier, the Supreme Court was informed that around 40 lakh persons were left out of draft NRC while over 36 lakh have filed claims for inclusion of their names in the final NRC list. The NRC in Assam had listed 2.8 crore people.

Speaking in the Parliament in the favour of the Bill, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that they are committed towards the National Register of Citizens of India and mentioned that there will be no discrimination in the NRC act and the government will take all the necessary steps to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants.

On January 8, 2019, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016) in the Lok Sabha (Lower House) while the Congress staged walk out during the discussion in the Parliament.

However, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir in a written reply to Lok Sabha had made it clear that it has no plan to extend the NRC to states other than Assam.

