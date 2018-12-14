Supreme Court dismisses all pleas against Rafale deal: Speaking on the country's combat preparedness, the top court said Rafale is the need of the hour and the country can't afford to be underprepared. The apex court also said it is not correct for the Supreme Court of the country to sit as an appellant authority and scrutinise all aspects and denied interfering in pricing issue of the jet. CJI Gogoi said there is no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner and perception of individuals can't be the basis for roving inquiry insensitive issue of defence procurement.

A three-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph on Friday dismissed all the petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the Rafale deal. The apex court said that it was satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process and didn’t find any material to show that the Rafale deal was commercial favouritism. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre followed all procurement process and the pricing matter of the fighter jet has to be confidential.

Speaking on the country’s combat preparedness, the top court said Rafale is the need of the hour and the country can’t afford to be underprepared. The apex court also said it is not correct for the Supreme Court of the country to sit as an appellant authority and scrutinise all aspects and denied interfering in pricing issue of the jet. CJI Gogoi said there is no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner and perception of individuals can’t be the basis for roving inquiry insensitive issue of defence procurement. The SC can’t compel the government to purchase 126 aircraft and its not proper for the court to examine each aspect of this case. It isn’t a job of the court to compare pricing details, he said.

The SC verdict has boomeranged on the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party that made the Rafale deal a key election issue against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking on the SC verdict on Rafale deal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the matter was crystal clear from the beginning and the BJP has been saying that the allegations levelled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage.

On November 14, the Supreme Court had its last hearing in the case and reserved its verdict for December 14. Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from French company Dassault Aviation.

