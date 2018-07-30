The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran's appeal against the Madras High Court order setting aside his discharge in the illegal telephone exchange case. The apex court said that the minister and his brother Kalanithi Maran must face the trial in the decade-old case.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran’s appeal against the Madras High Court order setting aside his discharge in the illegal telephone exchange case. The apex court said that the minister and his brother Kalanithi Maran must face the trial in the decade-old case. According to a report in NDTV, a special court in March had earlier discharged the Maran brothers and other accused in the case. However, the Madras High Court restricted the orders of the special court following an appeal moved by the CBI against special court’s orders. While dismissing Dayanidhi Maran’s appeal, the Supreme Court said that there are allegations that Dayanidhi has used phones to help his older brother, who leads the Sun Group.

The case dates back to 2004-06 when Dayanidhi Maran was telecom minister of India. He is accused of causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the government after setting up an illegal telephone exchange at his home in Chennai. With the help of the officials of the state-run operator BSNL, Dayanidhi through the exchange used to help Sun TV in transferring data and conducting business transactions. Over 3000-high speed telephone lines were installed with help of the officials.

A report in NDTV quoted him saying, ” Justice has triumphed. I stand vindicated.” His statement came when the special CBI court had dismissed all the charges against him. He was among one of the accused of the 2G case and the Aircel-Maxis deal case but had been discharged.

Former BSNL General Manager K Brahmanathan, former Deputy General Manager M P Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran’s private secretary Gauthaman, and Sun TV officials are among the other accused in the illegal phone exchange case.

