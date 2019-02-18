Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging a media advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban the use of term Dalit by media in public debates. The advisory was issued by the ministry earlier in 2018, which had advised the private television channels to use the word Scheduled Caste instead of Dalit.

Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging a media advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban the use of term Dalit by media in public debates. The advisory was issued by the ministry earlier in 2018, which had advised the private television channels to use the word Scheduled Caste instead of Dalit. In the notice circulated by the ministry, it was mentioned that the media should avoid using words like Dalit for people coming from Schedule Castes and the latter should only be used for all official transaction, matters, dealings, certificates for denoting the persons belonging to the community.

Meanwhile, a Dalit rights groups have opposed the petition. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said the circular was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after the Bombay High Court had asked the Center to consider taking such a decision, therefore, the order has to be challenged in the apex court. The National Dalit Movement for Justice’s (NDMJ) general secretary, V A Ramesh Nathan, challenged the circular saying the word “helps the diverse communities of notified scheduled castes across the country to unite under a common banner and associate, mobilize and gather consensus on the various common issues that need redress”.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea filed by a group of people challenging a media advisory of the Information and Broadcast Ministry (issued in 2018) to ban the usage word 'Dalit' by media in public debate.

On June 8, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had asked the ministry of media to stop using the word ‘Dalit’, following a circular to government officials against using the word and On August 7, the ministry issued a circular directing the media to refrain from using the word ‘Dalit’ and to use term like ‘scheduled caste’. So, further the petition to specify ‘Dalits’ as ‘Schedule caste’is also been disapproved.

BJP, MP Udit Raj also said that the word Dalit is been widely used which is totally acceptable. It is okay to issue advisory, but it should not be mandatory. An Economically and socially backward class community should not be specified by any specific term, it is a way to show them disregard.

