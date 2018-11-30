The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed army men plea challenging the filing of FIRs in cases of extra-judicial killings in Manipur and dilution of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre while supporting the plea of Indian Army soldiers said that there has to be a mechanism to the filing of FIR to which Supreme Court replied saying that that's centre job, nobody is stopping them to do it.

A plea by a group of 350 army men have been rejected by the Supreme Court who had challenged the lodging of FIRs against soldiers who are fighting terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Manipur where Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in place. Soldiers plea was supported by the Centre. The government placed its view in front of the Supreme Court and said that there should be a mechanism to the filing of FIRs against those putting their lives in danger and protecting the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the government said that a mechanism has to be formed to ensure that fighting and indulging in combating operation in these states should not have double thoughts in their minds. Quashing the plea, the Supreme Court said that the job to find a mechanism is the job of the Centre and no one is stopping it to do that. Supreme Court said that the Cetnre must look into the matter, discuss with the aurthorties as no one has stopped them to find a mechanism.

The Supreme Court bench comprised of Justices Madan B Lokur, UU Lalit, who were listening to the army men plea challeneing the filing of FIRs in the AFSPA states.

