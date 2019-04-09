The film has not yet been issued the certificate by the Censor Board and it is not possible for the petitioner to watch the movie, the CJI-led bench said. Petitioner Aman Panwar, a Congress activist, had urged the Supreme Court to give him a copy of the film.

The Supreme Court also refuses to watch the official trailer of the movie

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi, the movie based on the prime minister’s life. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Deepak Gupta and Khanna JJ while dismissing the petition said the Election Commission is empowered to take a decision whether the film violates the model code of conduct or not.

The Supreme Court further called the petition immature and said it can’t be entertained at this stage. The film has not yet been issued the certificate by the Censor Board and it is not possible for the petitioner to watch the movie, the CJI-led bench said. Petitioner Aman Panwar, a Congress activist, had urged the Supreme Court to give him a copy of the film.

The Supreme Court also refused to watch the official trailer of the movie. The apex court told Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the petitioner’s lawyer, that the court’s time was not meant for such cases.

The film, which is directed by Omung Kumar, has been a matter of debate in the election season, with the Congress calling it a propaganda film. Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the role of PM Narendra Modi in the film, has defended the stance of the film, saying opposition parties were overreacting to the biopic.

However, tough questions on the film are still being raised as Vivek Oberoi has been included in the BJP’s list of star campaigners for Gujarat.

