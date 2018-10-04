The Supreme Court has expressed worry and displeasure over the deaths of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir Forest National Park. Calling it very serious, the apex court asked the Centre and Gujarat government to look into the death of big cats and address the issue through the comprehensive plan on it.

The Supreme Court has expressed worry and displeasure over the deaths of Asiatic lions in Gujarat’s Gir Forest National Park. Calling it very serious, the apex court asked the Centre and Gujarat government to look into the death of big cats and address the issue through the comprehensive plan on it. A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur told Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, who was appearing for the Centre, “Today, we are faced with a peculiar problem. Lions are dying. There seems to be some kind of virus. We do not know. It is coming in newspapers. You find it out.”

At least 23 lions have died in the last 20 days due to an unidentified virus, according to Gujarat government. On the other hand, Gujarat Forest Department is undertaking a massive survey in order to identify and treat sick lions. Earlier, it was reported that most of the deaths were due to infighting among the big cats.

But the medical examinations of at least four lions made it clear that they died due a yet- unidentified virus. The Gujarat High Court also pulled the government over the deaths of lions in Gir forest and questioned if illegal lion shows, during which the big cats are fed chicken, could to be to blame for the animals falling prey to viral

infections.

The high court made these observations while hearing a plea filed by a person accused of running an illegal lion show at the Gir Forest National Park. A total of 21 lions have died in Gir forest since September 12.

According to the state government, seven lions were found dead in the wild while the remaining 16 died under medical treatment. Established in 1975, the Gir Forest National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is the biggest lion habitat in the country.

