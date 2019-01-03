SC on rescue operations carried out by Meghalaya govt at coal mine in East Jaintia Hills: The apex court, while hearing public interest litigation that seeks to enlist army, navy and air force personnel in the efforts to rescue the miners, wanted to know about the steps taken by the state government. On December 13, 2018, 15 miners were trapped in a 320-foot-deep rat-hole mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills.

SC on rescue operations carried out by Meghalaya govt at coal mine in East Jaintia Hills: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Meghalaya government that it is not satisfied with the rescue operations carried out by the state government in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills where 15 miners have been trapped in an illegal flooded coal mine for over three weeks. The apex court, while hearing public interest litigation that seeks to enlist army, navy and air force personnel in the efforts to rescue the miners, wanted to know about the steps taken by the state government. On December 13, 2018, 15 miners were trapped in a 320-foot-deep rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills.

While hearing the petition, the apex court said, ” No matter whether they are all dead, some alive, few dead or all alive, they should be taken out. We pray to God they are alive”. The Meghalaya government noted that it has been taking necessary actions to rescue the trapped miners. Since December 14, 72 NDRF personnel, 14 Navy personnel and Coal India personnel have been working to rescue the trapped miners.

Supreme Court further added that the situation has turned serious and it is the question of life and death of 15 coal miners. Since its begin, only minor progress has been reported so far.

Rat-hole mining involves digging into the side of hills and then burrowing tunnels up to 5ft (1.5m) high to reach a coal seam.

